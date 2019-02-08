Beach day at Grace Lutheran Preschool

Grace Lutheran Preschool’s four-year-old program held their annual beach day on Wednesday. The heat was turned up and the kids were invited to arrive to school in their favorite swimming attire. The children participated in beach-themed crafts and games, read Jonah and the Whale and finished with a picnic-style hotdog lunch. Times photos by Jen Olson

