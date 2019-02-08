Alta-Aurelia scores 30 points in fourth quarter, but can’t catch OA-BCIG

Tyler Hanks scored a career-high 29 points and added two assists and two steals, but it wasn’t enough as OA-BCIG got past Alta-Aurelia 64-59 in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Alta.

The Falcons held an 18-14 lead after the first quarter before extending their lead to 30-15 by halftime. The Falcons led 43-29 entering the fourth quarter. Alta-Aurelia scored 30 points in the final 8 minutes, but it wasn’t enough.

Anthony Krier finished with 10 points for the Warriors. Chandler Damewood had eight and Cade Rohwer seven. Aric Stephan tallied four points and Zach Issa one.