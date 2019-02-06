Wallace Boysen

Wallace D. Boysen was born Sept. 23, 1935 in Cherokee. Wallace entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Jan. 31, 2019 at home in Fountain Hills, Ariz.

Wally was preceded in death by his wife Norma. He is survived by his sister Joy (Bill) Plath; son Doug (Diane) Boysen of Omaha, Neb.; daughters: Christi (Richard) Sharpe of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Carrie (Kevin) Quinn of Goodyear, Ariz.; grandchildren: Liz Boysen, Jessica (Kevin) Andersen, Zachary Quinn and Kelsey Quinn; great-granddaughters, Evie and Elsie Andersen.

Wally spent 43 years as a member of the management team with JC Penney where he held roles as a store manager, district manager and was on both corporate and regional staffs as he advanced and moved throughout his career. Wally was a people person and had friends and family across the country.

A private service and internment will be held near Storm Lake where Norma was laid to rest in 2017.