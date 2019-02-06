Triton football player gets 22 years for armed pot robbery

Deputies lead John Hankerson to a 22-year prison sentence on
Monday in Buena Vista County District Court. Times photo by
Allyssa Ertz
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 9:21am
Hankerson will be eligible for parole in 7 years
BY TOM CULLEN
John Hankerson’s fall from football was all but complete on Monday after he pled guilty to a raft of charges that will land him in prison for up to 22 years.
