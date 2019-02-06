Sx. Central shakes off slow start to win

Kally Fahnlander scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures as Sioux Central defeated Clay Central-Everly 59-45 in a nonconference game last Thursday.

Sioux Central trailed 15-12 after the first quarter and was down 27-23 at halftime. The Rebels outscored the Mavericks 16-6 in the third quarter to take a 39-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

Maddy Mueller scored 12 points for the Rebels. Karly Boettcher added 11 and Jenna Jessen 10. Taylor Krager had five points, Madison Sylvester three, and Maggie Mueller and Whitney Anderson two apiece.