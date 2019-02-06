Spirit Lake’s size takes its toll on SL

Rachel Bozonie scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds and charted four steals and three assists, but it wasn’t enough as Spirit Lake defeated Storm Lake 62-36 in a Lakes Conference game last Friday at Spirit Lake.

The Indians jumped out to an 18-11 lead after the first quarter. It was 28-17 at halftime and 45-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

Holly Dierenfield scored 10 points for Storm Lake. Mary Yanga added nine and Skylar Cole three.