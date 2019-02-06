Slow start hurts SL girls in loss to Western Christian

Storm Lake’s Jessica Slight reaches for the ball while being
guarded by Western Christian’s Cassie VanOtterloo last
Thursday. TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 10:51am
Holly Dierenfield scored a career-high 15 points to lead four players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as Western Christian handed Storm Lake a 69-49 setback in a Lakes Conference game last Thursday at Tornado Fieldhouse.
Western Christian jumped out to a 20-9 lead after the first quarter. It was 33-25 Wolfpack at halftime. The visitors extended their lead to 51-39 by the end of the third quarter.
Mary Yanga and Rachel Bozonie each scored 11 points for Storm Lake. Skylar Cole added 10. Anny Mulgae tallied two points.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.