SL seventh girls fall

The Storm Lake seventh grade girls basketball team hosted Estherville last Thursday.

The “A’ team was defeated 44-24. Madison Courtright had 10 points. Taylor Ripke and Brianna Najera each added four. Jasmine Ioanis, Nyalang Yak and Hailey Anderson all added two points.

The “B” team lost 20-8. Hailey Anderson led the way with four points. Maryjane Isaac and Brianna Najera eachhad two.

The “C” team lost 8-0.