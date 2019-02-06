SL increases defensive intensity to pull away and beat rival Spirit Lake

Malga Yanga scored a career-high 31 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and charted four assists to help send Storm Lake to a 75-67 win over Spirit Lake in a Lakes Conference game last Friday at Spirit Lake.

The Tornadoes held a 17-15 lead after the first quarter, but used a 21-10 surge in the second period to take a 38-25 halftime lead. It was 60-43 heading into the fourth quarter of play.