SL concert choir selected for Choral Showcase

on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 9:58am
Congratulations to the Storm Lake High School concert choir, under the direction of Joanne Tucker, for being selected for the 2019 Iowa Choral Showcase coming up Wednesday, May 1 at Northwestern College in Orange City.
In all, recordings of 25 choirs were submitted.
Storm Lake, Sioux City North and Spirit Lake high schools participate in the clinic, while Roland-Story, Sioux City East and Sheldon high schools, Luther College and Ankeny Southview Middle School are in the performance.
