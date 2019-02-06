SL BOYS ACHIEVE FEAT NEVER DONE BEFORE

Mach Nyaw hugs Malga Yanga
after Storm Lake beat Western
Christian to snap a 22-game
losing streak against the school.
TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 11:00am
Tornadoes beat nemesis Western Christian, LeMars in same season
SL edges WC in Lakes showdown to end 22-game skid, 78-76
BY JAMIE KNAPP
This year’s Storm Lake boys basketball team is exorcising a lot of demons.
Earlier in the year, the Tornadoes beat LeMars to snap a 26-game losing streak to the Bulldogs.
