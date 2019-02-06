Sioux Central tops league rival GTRA

Karly Boettcher finished with 21 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals to help send Sioux Central to a 53-49 win over Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire last Friday.

Sioux Central jumped out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter, but GTRA rallied to tie the game at 25-25 at halftime. It was 44-38 Sioux Central entering the fourth period.

Maddy Mueller scored 10 points for the Rebels. Jenna Jessen added seven. Taylor Krager and Madison Sylvester each had six. Kally Fahnlander tallied three points.