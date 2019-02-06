Second, third quarters costly for Alta-Aurelia

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 10:30am
Emmetsburg outscored Alta-Aurelia 54-18 over the second and third quarters as the E’Hawks went on to defeat the Warriors 75-30 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Thursday at Alta.
Emmetsburg held a 12-6 lead after the first quarter. It was 39-15 at halftime and 66-24 after three periods.
Maria Kueny scored seven points to lead Alta-Aurelia. Sydney Stanton and Jenna Nielsen each scored six. Chloe Kruger tallied five points, Jessica Flaherty four and Shea Lockin two.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.