Robert Skou, 83, of Ankeny, formerly of Schaller, died on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at First Church of Christ in Ankeny. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church in Ankeny. On Saturday, Feb. 9, visitation will take place from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller. Burial will follow in Galva Township East Cemetery.