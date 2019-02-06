Ridge View, Sioux Central boys pick up wins over league opponents

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 10:16am
Jacob Tokheim scored 21 points to lead three players in double figures as Ridge View defeated MVAOCOU 55-41 in the Western Valley Conference tournament last Thursday.
The Raptors held an 11-10 lead after the first quarter, but used a 23-2 second quarter spurt to take a 34-12 halftime lead. It was 39-29 after three.
Austin Degen scored a career-high 20 points for the Raptors. Caleb Kistenmacher added 10. Kevin McGuire and Bo Clausen each tallied two.
