Police Reports

on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 9:32am
Meth, pot found in traffic stop
Two men were arrested during a traffic stop Sunday morning after police found marijuana and methamphetamine during a search.
At 12:38 a.m. Sunday, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of East Railroad Street for a traffic violation. Police smelled marijuana and later seized methamphetamine, pot and paraphernalia.
