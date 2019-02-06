No. 1 Newell-Fonda proves to be too much for TLC rival Alta-Aurelia

Newell-Fonda’s Megan Morenz and Alta-Aurelia’s
Chloe Kruger vie for possession of the ball during
their game last Friday at Newell. TIMES photo by
JAMIE KNAPP
Bailey Sievers scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 1-ranked Newell-Fonda cruised to an 84-23 win over Alta-Aurelia in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Friday at Newell.
The Mustangs jumped out to a 27-6 lead after the first quarter. It was 59-14 at halftime and 68-16 heading into the fourth quarter.
Emma Stewart, Macy Sievers and Ella Larsen all scored 11 points for the Mustangs. Olivia Larsen had 10.
