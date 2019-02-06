Newell-Fonda takes care of GTRA by 34

Bryce Coppock poured in 30 points and Aden Mahler added 21 as Newell-Fonda beat Graettinger-Terril/Ruth-ven-Ayrshire 87-53 in a Twin Lakes Conference game last Saturday at Ruthven.

Newell-Fonda led 15-10 after the first quarter. It was 43-27 at halftime and 59-42 after three periods.

Beau Wilken scored nine points for the Mustangs. Tanner Gerke and Garrett Meyer each had six. Treyton Mahler and R.J. Rojas tallied five apiece. Alex Spangler and Trey Jungers scored two points apiece and Gabe Sievers one.