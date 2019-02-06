Local ISU Extension and Outreach staff receive awards and honors

Buena Vista County youth coordinator Nichol Kleespies received the
Creativity in Service to All Iowans award.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 9:57am
Northwest Iowa was well-represented at the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Multi-Regional Awards on Jan. 23 at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake.
Many of the awards were taken home by an ISU Extension and Outreach staff member or volunteer from Northwest Iowa. Awardees were nominated by their colleagues and now go on to be considered for state recognition.
Creativity in Service to All Iowans
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.