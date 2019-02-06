Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 9:33am
The boom heard ’round the lake
Storm Lake Public Safety received a few calls early Friday afternoon on the west side of town regarding houses shaking along with a loud rumbling sound similar to an earthquake.
The phenomenon, called a “frost quake,” has been in the news in conjunction with the polar vortex that brought extremely frigid temperatures to the Midwest last week.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.