Ertz joins The Times as Tina Donath Scholar

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 9:28am
Allyssa Ertz, a junior Buena Vista University digital media major, started a spring semester internship at The Storm Lake Times this week.
Ertz is this year’s Tina Donath Scholar, a partnership between The Times and BVU to train students in a newspaper setting.
Ertz is editor of The Tack, BVU’s student newspaper.
Allyssa Ertz also serves as editor of The Tack, the Beaver news site.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.