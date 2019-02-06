BVU men make 21 threes, nearly upset No. 2 Nebraska Wesleyan

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 10:56am

Beavers fall, 89-86

For the second time in a week, Buena Vista set a school record for 3-pointers, but this time the Beavers weren’t able to squeak out the victory as the Beavers’ halfcourt heave was off target and they fell on the road at second-ranked Nebraska Wesleyan 89-86 last Saturday in Lincoln.

