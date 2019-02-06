Buena Vista wrestlers pin Simpson for second straight American Rivers Conference dual win

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/06/2019 - 10:33am
Buena Vista got off to a fast start and never looked back as the team picked up its second straight American Rivers Conference dual win with a 31-11 triumph over Simpson last Friday at Indianola.
The dual began at 133 pounds as freshman Brandon Foster picked up his first career dual win with a 5-2 decision. Colin Stillson and Jacob Hanssen each picked up technical falls to make it 13-0 before Simpson got on the board at 157 pounds with a technical fall of its own.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.