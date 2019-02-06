Area piano students advance to state IMTA Auditions

The Iowa Music Teachers’ Association held annual district piano auditions in Storm Lake on Saturday, Jan. 26. Selected to advance to the state auditions were Connor Riner, Storm Lake, in Level A (up to nine years of age), Helen Wobbema, Storm Lake, Level C (ages 12-13), and Simon Carlson, Aurelia, Level D (ages 14-15). Also participating was Libby Bengtson, Alta, (Level B), who received a I rating.

