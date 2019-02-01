Wilbert Schwanz

Private family services for Wilbert D. Schwanz, 84, of Aurelia, formerly of Alta, will be held at a later date. Redig Funeral Home in Aurelia is in charge of arrangements.

Wilbert Dean Schwanz was born at Schaller, the son of Andrew and Bessie (Welding) Schwanz on May 26, 1934. He attended school and graduated at Schaller.

On April 17, 1956 Wilbert married Lila Grienke at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. This union was blessed with three children: Brenda, Brian and Rhonda. He worked at Hygrade in Storm Lake and later at the Alta Lumber Yard. He enjoyed woodworking, cars and tractors.

Wilbert died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at Unity Point Health St. Luke’s in Sioux City.

Preceding Wilbert in death were his parents; one daughter, Brenda (Schwanz) Matsen; one brother and his wife, LeRoy and Pearl Schwanz; one sister Betty and her husband, Marvin Sands; and seven half-brothers and sisters and their spouses: Edwin and Louise Schwanz, Clarence and Irene Schwanz, Lester and Marie Schwanz, Sally and Carl Lamuck, Harry and Mildred Schwanz, Paul and Marie Schwanz, and Dorothy and Donald Detterman.

Survivors include his wife Lila of Aurelia; two children: Brian and his wife Colleen Schwanz of Alta; and Rhonda and her husband Tony Coombs of Aurelia; son-in-law Jess Matsen of SanTan Valley, Ariz.; three grandchildren: Jennifer and her husband Chad Curtis of Arlington Heights, Ill.; Ashley and her husband CJ OBrion of Chandler, Ariz.; and Miranda and her husband Chris Sliefert of Sac City; and six great-grandchildren: Spencer and Lauren Curtis; Taylor and Avery OBrion; and Jaxsen and Bryson Sliefert. Also surviving are one sister-in-law; JoAnn Lichter of Omaha, Neb.; one brother-in-law, Robert and his wife Jo Grienke of Alta; nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.