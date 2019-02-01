What’s Cooking

St. Mary’s Schools
Monday: Fish patty, coleslaw, corn and mixed fruit
Tuesday: Chicken patty, green beans, garden salad and pineapple
Wednesday: Taco salad, refried beans, broccoli with carrots and banana
Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, peas, broccoli and apples
Friday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, mixed vegetables and peaches
Dinner Date
Monday: Liver and onions or beef patty, mashed potatoes, broccoli, oranges and pineapple and bread pudding
