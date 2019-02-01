St. Mary’s students attend band festival

Eight Storm Lake St. Mary's School students participated in the 2019 Diocese of Sioux City Band Festival held at Buena Vista University on Jan. 23. St. Mary’s Music Educator Gayle Strom directed two pieces for the combined diocesan middle school honor band – Legend of Danny Boy and American Patrol. The St. Mary’s students joined 70 other students from across the diocese to learn exciting music and participate together in an evening concert open to the public.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.