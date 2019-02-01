SM girls use big second half to defeat Remsen St. Mary’s

Storm Lake St. Mary’s outscored Remsen St. Mary’s 28-15 in the second half to erase a six-point halftime deficit as the Panthers went on to beat the Hawks 42-35 in a nonconference game on Monday at Remsen.

The game was tied at 9-9 after the first quarter, but the Hawks took a 20-14 lead at the half. The Panthers used a 10-4 surge in the third quarter to tie the game at 24-24 going into the fourth quarter.

Lizzie Lenhart scored 22 points to lead the Panthers. Danika Demers added 12 and Ellie Bacon five. Karley Mills had two points and Emily Nothwehr one.