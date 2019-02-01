SLPD launches ‘Be a Better Human’ campaign

The Storm Lake Police Department presented the “Be a Better Human”
campaign Jan. 16. To fifth-graders at Storm Lake Middle School. Left to
right: SRO Keegan Svendsen, Asst. Chief Chris Cole, Ethan De La Cruz
and Janelle Schekirke.


Helping ‘pay it forward’
On New Year’s Day the Storm Lake Police Department began a new campaign called “Be a Better Human,” and throughout the month, Storm Lakers have seen various manifestations of the project.
On the occasion of the blood drive at Genesis Development, the department suggested that citizens give blood.
