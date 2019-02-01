Scott Nicolson

Scott John Nicolson, 60, of Sac City passed away at Loring Hospital in Sac City on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

Scott was born on Aug. 17, 1958, in Sac City to Donald Nicolson and Mary Ann Beach. He grew up in Sac City where he attended elementary school and then graduated with the class of 1976. Scott worked for Tyson in Storm Lake for many years. He was a very easy going person and enjoyed relaxing at home.

Survivors left to cherish Scott’s memory include his mother Mary Ann Beach and his sister Brenda Sue McCombs.

Scott was preceded in death by his sister Barbie Ann Nicholson.

Private family services were held under the direction of Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City.