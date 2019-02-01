Retail sales slide in 2018

Local government relies on tax

BY TOM CULLEN

Storm Lake’s taxable sales in 2018 fell for the first time in five years to the surprise of officials with the city, county and local economic development.

The Iowa Department of Revenue released its annual report of retail sales and taxes collected for the last fiscal year. Taxable sales in BV County were around $173.6 million in 2018, a 1.1% slide from 2017’s total of $175.7 million.