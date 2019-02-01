Regatta reboots with new look, menu

Food and beverage manager Rodney Walters shows off the huge pretzel.
on Fri, 02/01/2019 - 9:15am
Featuring a steering-wheel size pretzel
BY DOLORES CULLEN
A crowd of 75 people sampled new menu items and scoped out the new décor Tuesday night at King’s Pointe’s Regatta Grille, which now has a new name: Regatta Restaurant.
The renovation took only two weeks, less time than anticipated, and the result is a sleeker, more modern, urban feel.
