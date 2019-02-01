POLAR VORTEX PLUNGES TEMP TO -24

Times Sales Manager Whitney Robinson shows off her physics knowledge
by tossing a cup of water into the subzero air and watching it crystallize.
Times photo by Dolores Cullen
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/01/2019 - 9:21am
Schools close, semis gel, even meat goes thin
The City Beautiful wasn’t spared when the polar vortex ushered extreme cold into the Midwest this week.
Storm Lake schools started two hours late Monday. Classes were cancelled Tuesday and Wednesday, and on Thursday classes were two hours late again. Buena Vista University cancelled classes Wednesday.
Temperatures reached their low Wednesday night when the mercury sank to -24º. The high was -7º.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.