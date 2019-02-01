NF Speech advances to state

Congratulations to the Newell-Fonda Speech Team members who will advance to state competition this weekend.

Varsity Readers Theater “How to Succeed in High School Without Really Trying” – Brandi Miller, Ella Larsen, Tyler Mandernach, Treyton Mahler, Aden Mahler, Bryce Coppock, Michael Melohn, RJ Rojas, Gabe Sievers, Olivia Larsen, Megan Carlson, Carlyee Clark, Emma Stewart, Camryn Wilken and Anna Tiefenthaler.

Senior Girls Ensemble “Elevator Games” – Anna Tiefenthaler, Camryn Wilken and Emma Stewart.