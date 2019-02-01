Memories of 2 fellows who left us this week

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Two fellows who had an impact on me passed away during the past week: Steve Herron and Jim Bisenius.

STEVE HERRON was news editor for the Storm Lake Register and Pilot-Tribune when I went to work there fresh out of college in 1972. Steve, a Des Moines native, had begun there as a reporter in 1965 after graduating from a well regarded journalism program at Iowa State University.

As a sports editor and photographer, I sat next to Steve for seven years and he was a solid newspapermen, covering city hall, board of supervisors, school board and breaking news events. He was respected by everyone he reported on, and he developed expertise in analyzing city and county budgets and tax rates. He was accurate and steady in his writing and unflappable in his demeanor.

I had no newspaper experience and Steve helped me learn the trade, particularly how to take pictures with the old twin-lens reflex cameras that we used then. Those cameras had no exposure meters, and he taught me how to set shutter speeds and f/stops and how to use a flash to get proper exposures. That was back in the days when taking pictures required some forethought and expertise, especially since there were only 12 pictures on a roll of film. You couldn’t afford to screw up the shot and the publisher would get on you about using too much film.

Steve’s newspaper gig helped him find a wife. During his daily rounds at the courthouse, he came upon a cute young lady from Schaller named LaVonda Haidsiack working in the treasurer’s office. He and LaVonda married and had two sons. I also remember Steve drove a sporty Pontiac. LaVonda went on to work in the service department at Buena Vista University, printing tests and distributing mail for many years, and she more or less ran the place. At least she knew everyone and everything that was going on there.

After more than 20 years in the newspaper business, Steve became a newsletter editor for Dan Siefer, then joined Buena Vista University as a writer until his retirement a few years ago. He passed away Sunday morning.

Thanks, Steve, for helping me get started in the newspaper business.

JIM BISENIUS, a Buena Vista College graduate who taught and coached in Schaller until his passing Jan. 21, grew up in Emmetsburg as one of the best athletes that community produced. He was a standout basketball player at Emmetsburg Catholic High School.

I was a bench-warmer for St. Mary’s Panthers on a cold January night in 1967 when we played the Irish on their home court. Emmetsburg had one of the best teams in the state, led by Bisenius, their hot shooting forward, and St. Mary’s was going through a “rebuilding” year, to put it charitably. With the game out of reach in the closing minutes, the coach sent me in to guard Bisenius with this command, “Whatever you do, don’t foul Bisenius!” Emmetsburg had scored 88 points and our coach didn’t want them to reach 90.

Of course as soon as I ran in I fouled Jim in the act of shooting for a three-point play and 91 points.

At least the coach let me ride back with the team to Storm Lake after the game was over.

I’m certain Jim didn’t remember this moment in a career filled with three-pointers, but I sure have.

TO OUR SNOWBIRDS: We’ve had several calls from our winter readers down south wondering what has happened to their newspapers. It’s an annual winter problem.

The answer is simple: They get lost in the post office.

Papers get dumped in corners at post offices between Des Moines and their destinations in Arizona and Texas. Arizona is a particular problem.

We and other newspapers across Iowa have complained for years to the postal powers in Des Moines about this on-going problem, to no avail. We label the papers and pay the postage, but the Postal Service simply doesn’t deliver them reliably. (Don’t blame the Storm Lake post office. The papers get put on a truck here every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon headed for Des Moines.)

If you’re having this problem, please accept our apologies and call us toll-free at (800) 732-4992 so we can set you up with an online subscription at no charge. We’ll also still send you the print edition in the hopes they will arrive some day.