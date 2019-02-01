Melendez, Elsden reign over Panther Homecoming

St. Mary’s held homecoming coronation ceremonies last Thursday with Alondra Melendez and Gabe Elsden accepting crowns from last year’s royal couple Olivia Schaller and Tanner Snyder. The royal court, from left: Alondra Rangel, Evie AlSaffar, Elli Jensen, Vivian Keenan, Ashley Green, Alondra Melendez, Gabe Elsden, Cole Keenan, Kendall Snyder, Chase Hurd, Keegan Larson, Mason Laven.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.