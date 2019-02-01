Kerkhoff nets BVU’s first wrestler of the week honor in 11 years

Buena Vista’s Brad Kerkhoff controls his opponent during a match

against Loras earlier this season. The senior was named American

Rivers Conference Wrestler of the Week on Monday. TIMES photo

by JAMIE KNAPP

Last one was in 2008

Buena Vista senior Brad Kerkhoff has been named the American Rivers Conference Wrestler of the Week after a runner-up performance at the Pete Willson Wheaton College Invite last weekend in Wheaton, Ill.

He is the first BVU wrestler to earn Performer of the Week accolades since Aaron Cook did so in 2008.

