Jazz choir fest at SLHS

on Fri, 02/01/2019 - 10:24am
Storm Lake High School is hosting the State Jazz Choir Festival Monday, Feb. 4 at the school. The public is encouraged to attend.
The entrance fee for adults is $7, senior citizens $5 and students $3.
Alta-Aurelia’s choir performs at 7 p.m. and Storm Lake performs at 8:20 p.m. Other schools involved include Lawton-Bronson, South O’Brien, Akron-Westfield and MVAOCOU (Mapleton).
