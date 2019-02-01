Jazz choir fest at SLHS

Storm Lake High School is hosting the State Jazz Choir Festival Monday, Feb. 4 at the school. The public is encouraged to attend.

The entrance fee for adults is $7, senior citizens $5 and students $3.

Alta-Aurelia’s choir performs at 7 p.m. and Storm Lake performs at 8:20 p.m. Other schools involved include Lawton-Bronson, South O’Brien, Akron-Westfield and MVAOCOU (Mapleton).