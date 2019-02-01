Gallagher returns to Buena Vista

Tim Gallagher was one of Iowa’s leading columnists. Sioux City Journal

photo by Justin Wan

Gallagher returns to Buena Vista

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 02/01/2019 - 9:17am

SC Journal roving writer takes Beaver PR position

BY DOLORES CULLEN

Former Storm Laker and beloved Sioux City Journal columnist Tim Gallagher is returning to The City Beautiful to work.

Gallagher, who worked at the Journal for 19 years, started his new career in the marketing and communications department at Buena Vista University Thursday.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.