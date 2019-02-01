Gallagher returns to Buena Vista

Tim Gallagher was one of Iowa’s leading columnists. Sioux City Journal
photo by Justin Wan
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/01/2019 - 9:17am
SC Journal roving writer takes Beaver PR position
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Former Storm Laker and beloved Sioux City Journal columnist Tim Gallagher is returning to The City Beautiful to work.
Gallagher, who worked at the Journal for 19 years, started his new career in the marketing and communications department at Buena Vista University Thursday.
