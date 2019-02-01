FY 2020 budget proposed

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE REPRESENTATIVE GARY WORTHAN

District 11, R-Storm Lake

Chairman of the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee

With the pomp and circumstance of opening the 88th General Assembly and the pageantry of inaugurating the Governor behind us, we began the second week of the session. With the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday we gaveled in on Tuesday morning for a short week. Most of the week involved organizing the standing committees, adopting rules, setting schedules for presentations and assigning subcommittees for bills filed prior to the beginning of the session.

While Governor Reynold’s State of the State address was the big news last week, she also submitted her proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2020 to the Legislature. One item in her budget was her proposal for Supplemental State Aid for our K-12 schools. This is one of the first items the Legislature addresses each year because there is a statutory requirement to approve SSA within 30 days. In her budget, the Governor suggested a 2.3% increase in SSA along with codifying the $11.2 million that was approved last year, to equalize transportation costs amongst districts across the state. This represents $89 million in new spending for our K-12 system. Her proposal was well received by House members and I look forward to approving SSA early, which will allow our local school districts to begin their budgeting process with a commitment that is solid and reliable.

Very high on our priority list are two items that are do-overs from last session. Due to an error in the Secretary of State’s office, two amendments to the Iowa Constitution approved last year were not published in state newspapers as required by law and were therefore determined to be invalid.

The first amendment deemed to be invalid was an amendment regarding the order of succession to the governorship. When Terry Branstad resigned the governorship to become the United States Ambassador to China, then Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds rose to the governorship as prescribed in the Constitution. It was when Governor Reynolds moved to appoint a new lieutenant governor that a flaw was discovered in the Constitution. There was no mechanism defined in the Constitution to replace the lieutenant governor. A constitutional amendment to allow the governor to appoint a lieutenant governor was approved in the last General Assembly, but it is now invalid due to the publication error.

The second amendment deemed invalid would have put the right to keep and bear arms in the Iowa Constitution. Iowa is one of only a handful of states in the union that has no constitutional protection of the right to the possession and use of firearms. As you might imagine, this amendment was much more controversial than the amendment dealing with gubernatorial succession. The right to keep and bear arms will be debated again this session and will be approved.

Action this year will just be the first step for both of these amendments. Both will need to be approved in the 89th General Assembly which begins in 2021. If both amendments are approved in the 89th GA, they will be on the general election ballot in 2022 for the approval of Iowa voters.

Another item that the Legislature will take up shortly is the result of the change in procedures in a pseudo-government organization. The District 55 House election in Northeast Iowa was determined by nine votes. There were 29 mail in ballots that have not been counted because they did not have a postmark indicating when they were mailed. Iowa law specifically states that a ballot must be postmarked or have an intelligent mail barcode that indicates that it was mailed by the deadline. These 29 ballots had neither a postmark nor a barcode that met the requirements. The loser in House District 55 has challenged the Winneshiek County Election Commissioner’s ruling that the ballots are invalid and filed suit in District Court. The District Court determined that the court had no jurisdiction and tossed the suit. An election appeal was then filed with the House of Representatives and a House committee of five has been considering the issue and will issue their report this afternoon. Their committee report will then come to the floor of the Iowa House for a vote. This is another instance where the law has not kept pace with changes in procedures in society. The Legislature will need to change the law to conform to the processes of the postal service.

Our next forum will be Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at King’s Pointe in Storm Lake.