Flat second half proves to be costly for St. Mary’s boys

Remsen St. Mary’s used a fast start to each half, outscoring Storm Lake St. Mary’s by seven in the first quarter and by 11 in the third as the Hawks went on to defeat the Panthers 54-28 in a nonconference game on Monday at Remsen.

Remsen St. Mary’s jumped out to a 14-7 lead after the first quarter before extending to a 22-14 halftime lead. It was 36-17 Hawks entering the fourth period of play.

Dawson Miller scored 13 points to lead St. Mary’s. Gabe Elsden added 10. Mason Laven tallied three points and Jake Heitman two.