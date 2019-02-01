Fishing, ‘bottle bill’ in talks

CAPITOL LETTERS

BY STATE SENATOR MARK SEGEBART

R-District 6, Vail

The second week began on Tuesday with Monday being Martin Luther King Day. Subcommittees are beginning to meet on a regular basis. My first subcommittee as a member of Natural Resources Committee was on SF46, a bill to allow landowners to permit people to fish without a license in private ponds with permission from the land owner. This is in ponds only, not in any streams that may run through the private property.

The second subcommittee was about improving the “bottle bill,” SF 59, to allow grocers and convenience stores to opt-in or out of redeeming cans back from consumers at their stores, but use redemption centers instead. The redemption centers will be able to receive two cents in handling fees from the bottlers instead of one penny as in the past. The Bottle Bill, the nickel deposit on cans and bottles in Iowa, has been one of the best laws in Iowa history for cleaning up the streets and recycling beverage containers.

I am also working on a subcommittee to remove the Forest Reserve property tax exemption option. This bill would increase the amount of tax dollars to counties for things they use their general funds for, such as conservation, or mental health services, or police or fire protection. Many parts of Iowa have large tracts of forested land being purchased by out of state buyers who request the exemption and pay very little to support community public services.

I serve as the vice chair of the Human Resources Committee, as well as the Natural Resources & Environment and Local Government committees. Please feel free to contact me at 515-281-3371 or by email at mark.segebart@ legis.iowa.gov.