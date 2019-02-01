Fireworks bill won’t pass, senator says

The Iowa Legislature isn’t expected to pass a bill this session that strips cities of their rights to regulate fireworks.

Last week, a Senate subcommittee passed a bill, SSB1035, that would strip cities of their ability to regulate the sale and use of fireworks on the Fourth of July. It hasn’t been scheduled for a debate before the Commerce Committee.

At the hearing, representatives from the Iowa Retail Federation complained cities limited the sale of fireworks to industrial zones and have limited the times and types of fireworks that can be shot.