Feed the hungry

Brigitte Porter (center) assists a woman at the food distribution held last Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. in the former Sears building. A delivery from the Food Bank of Iowa was arranged on tables and passed out to over 150 families. Canned vegetables, frozen chicken, pasta, potatoes, grapes and venison were among the offerings. Both local Kiwanis groups, Boy Scouts, Key Club and individual volunteers made the event a success. TIMES photo by DOLORES CULLEN

