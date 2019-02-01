DIY – I made my own lard!

Here’s how I rendered the lard: 1. The Crockpot is filled with ground fat.
Add a fourth-cup of water to keep the bottom from scorching. 2. Put the
lid on and turn to low (Peach the News Hound is highly interested in this
project). 3. After about three hours the lard is clear, but the “cracklings”
are loose in the bottom of the Crockpot. Line a strainer with cheesecloth.
4. Pour the contents of the Crockpot through the strainer and cheesecloth
into a big bowl. Remove the cracklings. 5. Let the lard cool a bit. 6. The
cracklings make a great dog food additive!
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 02/01/2019 - 10:30am
Fat chance you’ll find it in the grocery store
BY DOLORES CULLEN
For years I kept the dirty secret to myself when someone complimented me for making a fabulous pie.
Lard is the key ingredient for a flaky, light piecrust. We learned that on the farm.
