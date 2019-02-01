DIY – I made my own lard!

Here’s how I rendered the lard: 1. The Crockpot is filled with ground fat.

Add a fourth-cup of water to keep the bottom from scorching. 2. Put the

lid on and turn to low (Peach the News Hound is highly interested in this

project). 3. After about three hours the lard is clear, but the “cracklings”

are loose in the bottom of the Crockpot. Line a strainer with cheesecloth.

4. Pour the contents of the Crockpot through the strainer and cheesecloth

into a big bowl. Remove the cracklings. 5. Let the lard cool a bit. 6. The

cracklings make a great dog food additive!