Delwyn Johnson, 83, of Albert City died on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 31, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Albert City. Burial was in Fairfield Township Cemetery in Albert City. Sliefert Funeral Home in Albert City was in charge of the arrangements.

Delwyn Carl Johnson, the son of Carl Francis and Gladys Lucille (Whitman) Johnson was born in Storm Lake, on May 21, 1935. Delwyn received his education in Albert City where he graduated with the Class of 1953.

On Sept. 13, 1958, Delwyn was united in marriage to Nancy J. Elg at the Methodist Church in Harcourt. This couple was blessed with two children, Debra and Scott. Throughout this lifetime, Delwyn was a self-employed carpenter and operated Johnson Construction.

He was a member of Albert City Evangelical Covenant Church, where he and Nancy had belonged to the “Homebuilders” group. Delwyn had many varied interests which included hunting, fishing, playing cards, snowmobiling, watching sports on television, gardening, and socializing and having coffee with his friends. Delwyn and Nancy enjoyed the time they could spend at their cabin on Lost Island Lake near Ruthven. He will be remembered for building numerous houses in Albert City and traveling to his grandchildren’s ball games and activities.

Delwyn’s life is cherished and honored by his family which include his children: Deb Johnson of Ankeny; and Scott (Deanna) Johnson of Ruthven; his grandchildren: Cassi (Adam) Skog and their daughter, McKinley of Albert City; Andy (Tacee Leebens) Johnson and their children Grayson, Crew and Haven Adele of Pocahontas; Evan and Callie Johnson of Ruthven; his brother Marlyn (Jeannine) Johnson of Manson; a special family friend, Stacy Sime; other extended family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Nancy; one brother, Mervin; and his sister and brother-in-law: Marlyss and George Carlson.