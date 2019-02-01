DARE breakfast set for Feb. 10

The Storm Lake Police Department and Storm Lake Knights of Columbus are hosting the DARE Omelet Breakfast Sunday, Feb. 10 at Columbus Club Hall. The hours of service are 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Proceeds go to the SLPD’s DARE Program taught at St. Mary’s. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $3 for 10 and under and $5 for adults; family tickets are $15.

For additional information, contact School Resource Officer Keegan Svendsen at 712-732-8010.