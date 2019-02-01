Charles "Charlie" Hansen Jr., 61, of Schaller died on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 in Sac City.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller. Burial will be in Cook Township Cemetery in Schaller. Tthe family requests that blankets be donated to the needy; blankets can be dropped off at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 402 E. 3rd St. in Schaller. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is in charge of the arrangements.

Charles Hansen Jr., the son of Charles and Wanda (Olson) Hansen, was born on Feb. 14, 1957 in Storm Lake. As an infant, he was baptized at Cook Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schaller. He was later confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller.

Charlie attended grade school and high school in Schaller. He earned his high school diploma in 1975.

On June 19, 1982, Charlie was united in marriage to Diane Mentzer at United Methodist Church in Early. The couple was blessed with three children: Evan, Katherine (who he lovingly nicknamed Blue Eyes) and Charles.

Charlie was a long-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller where he was a trustee and Sunday School teacher. Charlie was also a big community supporter through being a member of the library board, chamber member, MC for Popcorn Days/talent show, and was the town Santa for over 20 years. Charlie was employed at Tyson, formerly known as IBP, for soon-to-be 36 years on Feb 3. Charlie made so many great friends throughout his years at work, and everywhere he went and will dearly missed by all.

In his free time Charlie enjoyed working on his acreage and trying to get it to look like a show place, reading about history and going to antique stores with Diane. Charlie enjoyed singing, playing cards, and spreading God’s word. Above all, Charlie loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. He will be forever remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Diane of Schaller; his children: Evan (Reena) Hansen of Schaller; Katie (Pat) Feilmeier of Sac City; Chuck Hansen of Lincoln, Neb.; grandchildren: Raelynn and Bentley Hansen; Olivia, Joseph and Elizabeth Feilmeier; siblings: Nancy (Warren) Ploeger, Wanita (Randy) Wiese, Clarence (Kris) Hansen, Carolyn Goecke, Darwyn (Sharri) Hansen, Chad (Robbi) Hansen and Nora (Lance) Demars; siblings-in-law: Jeff (Dawn) Mentzer, David (Mary) Mentzer, Kathy (Kevin) Johnson, Gene (Lori) Mentzer; mother-in-law Marilyn Mentzer; and many nieces and nephews.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Raymond.