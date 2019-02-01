Charleen Anderson, 86, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place prior to the service at the church starting at 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be given to Storm Lake United Methodist Church: 211 E. Third St. Storm Lake, IA 50588; or to Genesis Development: 1607 North Lake Ave. Storm Lake, IA 50588. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Charleen Ruth Rush, the daughter of William and Esther (Kusch) Rush, was born on Oct. 11, 1932 in Hawarden. Char was baptized as an infant by her great-uncle. She was raised in the Methodist faith.

Char attended grade school and high school in Hawarden, graduating in 1951. She continued her education at St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Sioux City, where she played competitively on a softball team. She earned her nursing degree in 1954.

On May 6, 1955, Char was united in marriage to David Anderson in Hawarden. The couple was blessed with three children: Debra, Jane and Barbara.

Char was a long-time member of United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. She was also a member of PEO and played in many bridge clubs. Dave and Char lived in Le Mars and Sac City before moving to Storm Lake in 1966. She worked as a dedicated and caring nurse at the BV Hospital until 1985 and then as a Judicial Mental Health Advocate in Buena Vista County until the age of 80. She also volunteered her time unselfishly, and was honored for those efforts by Governor Terry Branstad.

Char enjoyed playing bridge, doing word puzzles, golfing, reading and watching the wild life in her backyard. She further enjoyed giving golf tips to her husband, whether he wanted them or not! Trips to Florida and cheering for her beloved Iowa Hawkeyes were also favorite pastimes. Her family and friends may remember her as just a little bit competitive. Above all, Char loved spending time loving on her grandchildren and new great-granddaughter. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, David “Dave” Anderson of Storm Lake; her children: Debra (Larry) Starr of Iowa City; Jane (Jeff) Johannesen of Waukee; and Barbara (Tim) Murphy of Albertville, Minn.; grandchildren: Amber (Ted Johnson) Starr, David (Shelbi) Johannesen, Jacob Johannesen, Claire (Matthew) Creason, Eric Murphy and Ethan Murphy; great-granddaughter, Avery Starr; and many other relatives and dear friends.

Char was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.