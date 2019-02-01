BVU women capture titles in two events at Dennis Young Classic

The Buena Vista women’s track and field team had a pair of individual champions and several other top eight finishes as the Beavers had a strong showing during the annual Dennis Young Classic last Saturday in the Lamberti Rec Center.

Abby Olberding got the day started on a strong note for the Beavers, claiming the title in the long jump with a leap of 4.88 meters. She edged teammate Autumn Wolf, who went 4.87 meters. Tabitha Guyett gave the Beavers additional points by coming in fifth at 4.65 meters.